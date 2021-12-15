Millwall provide more details of what fans need to enter Den for Preston North End game

MILLWALL have confirmed they have received “legislative guidance on Plan B restrictions” as they prepare for new proof-of-entry requirements at The Den.

Supports will need proof of a negative lateral flow test or vaccine certification to enter the stadium, starting from this Saturday against Preston North End.

The measures came into effect this Wednesday, with clubs legally required to enforce them.

The stricter rules were introduced by the government in response to the arrival of the omicron variant of Covid-19 to the UK and rising cases.

Millwall provided details of what supporters need this weekend.

Millwall said: “[The] club has now received legislative guidance on Plan B Covid-19 restrictions.

“As communicated previously, proof of a negative lateral flow test or vaccine certification is now a requirement for entry to matches at The Den. Please click here for instructions on how to obtain either.

“The government guidance issued on Monday night stipulates that the vaccine cards presented after your jab is not permissible evidence and you therefore will need to download the Covid pass as per this guide.

“Supporters without smartphones can obtain a letter from the NHS which proves their vaccination status. Instructions on how to do so are available by clicking here. You can also obtain a letter by calling 119.

“The club appreciates that it will be difficult to receive any new letter by this Saturday’s game and in such cases, a negative lateral flow test result will be sufficient.

“As well, the club can now confirm that supporters under the age of 18 do not need to present any such evidence. Showing their season/membership card, or match ticket, will suffice.

“In a change to previous communications, the Covid checks carried out by staff will now take place at the temporary turnstiles first installed early last season. These are situated at the Zampa Road and Surrey Canal Road gates. All foot traffic should pass through these two entrances. The Stockholm Road entrance is for vehicles only.

“This adjustment helps to ensure a wider Covid-secure environment within the entire stadium footprint.

“As said before, supporters are politely advised to arrive earlier than they normally would to help ensure prompt and efficient entry through the checkpoint.

“The club again requests that supporters are understanding of the fact that these restrictions are government legislation and therefore legally enforceable. They are not the choice of the club and we therefore remind fans to please respect and work with staff who are carrying out checks.”

