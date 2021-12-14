Tuesday, December 14, 2021
NewsAtDen’s November Millwall Player of the Month

BARTOSZ Bialkowski has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for November, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 34-year-old Millwall goalkeeper carded an average score of 6.8 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. Bialkowski was on the losing side just once in five games and produced more spectacular saves to add to his highlights reel.

Bialkowski ended the month with a better average rating than Billy Mitchell (6.72) and Danny McNamara (6.6) as Gary Rowett’s side maintained their challenge just outside the top six.

Lions midfielder Billy Mitchell
Millwall defender Danny McNamara

Image: Millwall FC 

