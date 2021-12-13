Millwall loan watch: Defender on another League One promotion charge as Pompey continue run

MAHLON Romeo looks set for a third League One play-off challenge of his career as Portsmouth continued their good run by beating Morecambe 2-0 on Saturday.

Romeo played the full game at right wing-back as Danny Cowley’s side stretched their unbeaten run to eight games.

Marcus Harness scored his 10th goal of the season and Connor Ogilvie was also on target for the hosts.

Pompey are eighth, a point off the play-offs, and travel to AFC Wimbledon next Saturday.

In League Two, Alex Mitchell was on the losing side for just the second time in 18 games for Leyton Orient as they were defeated 2-1 by Crawley Town at Brisbane Road.

Goals by George Francomb and Kwesi Appiah put the visitors 2-0 up.

Kenny Jackett’s side got one back through goalkeeper Glenn Morris’ own goal but finished with 10 men after captain Darren Pratley was sent off in injury-time for a second bookable offence.

Mitchell played 74 minutes. Former Millwall players Tony Craig and Jack Powell were in the Crawley side.

Orient are ninth and travel to Tranmere Rovers next Saturday.

Also in League Two, Isaac Olaofe missed Sutton United’s 2-2 draw away to Bradford City with a dead leg.

Sutton are sixth and host Harrogate on Saturday.

In National League, right-back Dan Moss made his 20th appearance of the season as Adi Yussuf scored the only goal in the ninth minute to give Yeovil a 1-0 win at home to Barnet.

Yeovil move up to ninth, four points off the play-offs, ahead of their next league game away to Torquay United on Boxing Day.

The Glovers are at home to Woking in the FA Trophy next Saturday.

It was a 10th game of the season for Junior Tiensia at bottom club Dover Athletic, who lost 2-1 at second-last King’s Lynn Town.

Former Lions striker Alfie Pavey scored for the visitors between Josh Barrett’s double.

Dover have four draws and 15 defeats in 19 games and are on minus-eight points.

Dover host Bromley in the FA Trophy on Saturday. Their next league game is at home to Dagenham & Redbridge on Boxing Day.

In National League South, defender Arthur Penney’s Welling United lost 3-1 away to Dorking Wanderers.

Tom Derry put the visitors a goal up before Niall McManus levelled four minutes later.

Barry Fuller made it 2-1 in the 59th minute and Alfie Rutherford added a third in the first minute of injury-time.

Welling drop to 17th in the table. The Wings are at home to Dulwich Hamlet on December 26.

