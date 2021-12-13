‘It’s hard to be positive’ – Millwall boss asked about in-from forward who continues scoring run

GARY Rowett found it hard to be cheered by perhaps the only positive from Millwall’s 2-1 defeat to Peterborough United on Saturday – Tom Bradshaw’s fifth goal in his last seven games.

Bradshaw scored in the first half to give the Lions the lead. It was a well-worked goal as Murray Wallace whipped a pass out to Scott Malone on halfway on the left to control and lift the ball forward to Jed Wallace. Wallace improvised to nod the bouncing ball past Josh Knight and then cross low for Bradshaw to side-foot past goalkeeper David Cornell.

That was about as good as it got for Millwall who conceded twice in the second half – a Danny McNamara own goal and Jonson Clarke-Harris’ close-range tap-in – as Peterborough deservedly came back to win.

Rowett was asked if Bradshaw’s recent form was a positive.

“It’s hard to be positive but that’s something we worked on with the movement of the front three getting into those sort of those areas,” Rowett said.

“I thought our front three at times looked quite bright but we just didn’t give them enough ball.

“When we did they showed what they were capable of doing, to go 1-0 up away from home, it was a good start to the game.

“Bradders has scored another goal, he’s in good form. But the rest of it we were disappointing, you’ve got to perform better than that in any game.

“It’s the Championship, any team can beat anyone, we’ve seen that. Peterborough today showed a level that was as good as anything we’ve played this season. At that point you have to go and match it.

“We were nowhere near that level.”

Image: Millwall FC