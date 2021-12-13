Millwall boss on what could ‘define’ their season – and away struggles after Peterborough loss

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said games like the one against Peterborough United on Saturday could “define” their season.

The Lions lost 2-1 against The Posh. It was Peterborough’s first win in eight games and first time they had scored in six.

It means four of Millwall’s six defeats this season have been against sides currently below them in the table.

The Lions are five points off sixth and Rowett was asked if the Christmas and New Year period – with games against Preston, Swansea Coventry and Bristol City over two weeks – could be season-defining.

“We’re the sort of team that we’ve always been in that position since I’ve come here. We’ve managed to get ourselves into that position [close to the top six] and we should be given good credit for doing that,” Rowett said.

“But to take that next step in this division is a real challenge.

“I think it’s games like today that define whether you’re going to get into those areas rather than games with volume over Christmas.

“I don’t think it’s any different. It’s just performances in games when maybe we’ve got that little bit of an underdog mentality, because that’s what we’re all about.

“And then in the games when perhaps we’re expected to make the running and turn up in that attacking sense we’ve struggled.

“That’s probably going to be the difference. We’ve lost two games now to Peterborough and Hull away from home. Our away form has actually gone from when we first came in to being fabulous, our home form wasn’t great.

“Our home form is now really, really good and our away form has taken a little bit of a dip.

“A little bit of consistency for us is a crucial part. When we first came in we were a very difficult team to break down, we were very difficult to score against. The emphasis on that hasn’t changed, our ability to do it at the moment has changed.

“We haven’t quite played with those same levels for probably the last two or three months, and that’s been disappointing.”

