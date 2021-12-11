REPORT: Peterborough United 2-1 Millwall

By Alex Grace at London Road for NewsAtDen

TOM Bradshaw’s goal was in vain as Millwall squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at Peterborough United at London Road on Saturday.

A second-half double from Jonson Clarke-Harris turned the tide as the hosts got their reward for dominating the majority of proceedings.

They were Peterborough’s first goals in six games.

Match details

The hosts started on the front foot but it was the visitors who had the game’s first effort. Danny McNamara’s cross came out to George Evans but he fired high over the bar.

Millwall took the lead in fine fashion. Scott Malone’s pass was picked up by Jed Wallace who had the beating of his defender. He then played in a low cross that found the on-rushing Bradshaw who slotted home.

The Posh threatened two minutes later when a free-kick was cleared as far as Sammie Szmodics who fired a shot in but Bartosz Bialkowksi was able to make a simple catch.

Free-kicks were causing the Lions problems. Another one into the box was parried away by Bialkowski as the hosts turned up the pressure.

The Posh continued to push forward Jorge Grant firing a shot over the bar after a well-worked corner before Jack Taylor headed over from a free-kick. In first-half stoppage-time Joe Tomlinson fired a free-kick wide.

Darren Ferguson’s side continued their dominance at the start of the second half, Tomlinson and Grant both having efforts saved by Bialkowski.

The hosts finally got their deserved equaliser in the 64th minute. A ball into the box was headed in by Clarke-Harris. He then doubled his tally to turn this game on its head, another poor goal to concede from a Millwall point of view. Josh Knight’s cross was turned in by the substitute, who was unmarked at the back post.

Wallace came close to bringing Millwall level but his shot was saved by David Cornell.

Gary Rowett responded with a triple change. Wallace, Malone and Benik Afobe were replaced with Mason Bennett, Sheyi Ojo and Matt Smith. Bennett went close with a late header wide but the Posh held on.

Takeaways

More poor goals conceded

Giving away poor goals has been Millwall’s Achilles heel this season. It’s one reason why they’re not closer to the top six.

In truth, they were dominated from the moment they took the lead at the Weston Homes Stadium. The only shock was how long it took for the hosts to get themselves level. For the most part the defence deserved a lot of credit for how they managed to hold out for so long.

However, for all the chances the hosts created, the ones that were turned into goals were so poor from Millwall’s perspective. The Lions failed to deal with the physicality of Clarke-Harris and he punished them.

Away day drought continues

When Rowett arrived in SE16 he managed to fix the dreadful away form but it has tailed off this season. The Lions have not won away from home since the October 19 victory at Sheffield United. A run of five games, and three defeats.

The resolve that we have become used to seeing from the Lions away from home looks to have faded. They were dominated at Huddersfield for long periods; it was the same here – that is a problem for Rowett going forward.

Three in three for Tom Bradshaw

It’s been a tough couple of seasons for Tom Bradshaw but he is hitting a purple patch for the Lions at present.

It’s now three goals in three games for the former Barnsley man and five for the season which is more than he managed in the entirety of the last campaign.

Those five goals have come in his last seven games which gives the impression if he is given a run in the side he can certainly make a big contribution.

He looks a lot more rejuvenated and playing with Afobe up front has been a blessing for him as they both work hard for each other.

This goal summed him up as a striker. He ran into the right place at the right time to put away a poacher’s finish. All Millwall need to do is get him in that situation a bit more often

Team news

Rowett named the same side that beat Birmingham City 3-1 at The Den last weekend.

Millwall: :3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; McNamara, Evans, Mitchell, Malone (Ojo 74’); J Wallace (Bennett 74’); Bradshaw, Afobe (Smith 74’)

Subs not used: Long, Pearce, Kieftenbeld, Saville.

Image: Millwall FC