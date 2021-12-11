TEAM NEWS: Peterborough United vs. Millwall – Lions unchanged in front of sell-out away end
MILLWALL face Peterborough United at London Road on Saturday as they aim to close the gap to the top six.
The Lions defeated Birmingham City 3-1 last time out, while the Posh lost 2-0 at Nottingham Forest.
Team news
Gary Rowett names an unchanged team and bench for the game.
Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; McNamara, Evans, Mitchell, Malone; J Wallace; Afobe, Bradshaw.
Substitutes: Long, Kieftenbeld, Smith, Ojo, Pearce, Saville, Bennett.