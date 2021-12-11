Millwall manager and defender react to sold-out away crowd heading to Peterborough United

GARY Rowett praised Millwall fans as a sell-out away section heads for Peterborough on Saturday – and urged his players to keep giving them something to get behind.

After the second-highest home attendance of the season last weekend for the 3-1 win over Birmingham, the Lions sold out their away allocation – 2,356 – for London Road.

Millwall started on the front foot against Blues and the home fans created a cracking atmosphere as their team produced arguably their best performance of the season.

The Lions’ last two visits to Peterborough haven’t gone as planned, but they will have big backing today to try to put that right.

“We want our fans behind us, we want our fans coming in big numbers. They’ve been brilliant for us in my time at the club,” Rowett said.

“The likes of Saturday they showed how important they are in games like that. The games like Sheffield United, helping the team to win away from home late on in the game.

“We know that’s important so I’m really pleased the fans are supporting us in their big numbers.

“Long may that continue and it’s up to us to make them continue wanting to support the team. They see an edge, a drive, a will to win.

“We’re going to get the odd result like Hull, we’re not going to win every game but what we are is a team that wants to try to be very competitive.

“We’ve pretty much done that for most of the time we’ve been here.”

Defender Danny McNamara, a boyhood Lion, was impressed with the atmosphere last Saturday as he continues to relish playing for the side he used to watch from the stands.

“I said to a few of the lads afterwards, it felt like a proper game, Birmingham turned up in their numbers as well,” McNamara said. “It was the loudest I’ve heard it at home this season. It was really nice to hear the fans at full voice.

“There’s no better feeling, myself being a Millwall fan, my family are there watching. It’s incredible playing in front of Millwall fans week-in, week-out.”

Image: Millwall FC