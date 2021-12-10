Tyler Burey makes competitive comeback as Millwall under-23s play Cardiff City at The Den

TYLER Burey has been named in the Millwall under-23 team for their Professional Development League game against Cardiff City at The Den on Friday afternoon.

Burey, 20, has been out since suffering a serious hamstring injury in Hartlepool United’s 1-0 defeat at Tranmere on September 4.

Burey had scored in three consecutive games and was nominated for League Two player of the month for August.

Ben Thompson also starts for the Lions.

Cardiff – who were managed by former Millwall captain Steve Morison this season before he was appointed senior boss – are top of the South section having won all 11 of their games.

Kevin Nugent’s Lions are fourth, with five wins, two draws and five defeats.

Burey will go back on loan to Hartlepool after he proves his fitness.

