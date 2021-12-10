Millwall confirm proof-of-entry requirements on back of government announcement

MILLWALL have said they are “frustrated” at the impacts the government’s Plan B Covid restrictions will have as they confirmed new proof-of-entry requirements at The Den.

From next Wednesday, it will be required by law that supporters going to stadiums with more than 10,000 people will have to show proof of a negative lateral flow test result or vaccination certificate.

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions this week after government ministers had a number of times previously said there were no plans to do so.

Johnson said: “We will also make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.”

Millwall released a statement on Thursday evening and will give further updates.

The Lions’ statement read: “Millwall Football Club notes the government’s announcement to implement ‘Plan B’ Covid restrictions from next Wednesday, December 15.

“As the club has maintained throughout the pandemic, it would never introduce any restrictions beyond what is mandated by Government. These new restrictions unfortunately mean that proof of a negative lateral flow test result, or vaccination certification, will be a condition of entry to matches both home and away until such time as regulations are changed.

“While the club is frustrated at logistical and financial impact these measures will have for the fans and Club alike, it will be required by law to carry them out. It is not the club’s choice, and we therefore ask supporters to work with staff to ensure compliance and to minimise inconvenience for all concerned.

“For clarity, you do not have to be fully vaccinated in order to attend matches. Proof of a negative lateral flow test – which is good practice to help ensure the health and safety of everyone – will suffice.

“The club will release further information, including details for under-18s, as and when exact guidance and regulations have been communicated by its local safety authorities.

“The absence of supporters prior to this season had an immeasurably negative impact and the club’s primary focus is on doing all it can to ensure fans can continue to attend matches both at The Den and away from home. With that objective in mind, the club again asks for patience and understanding from supporters while these measures are legally enforceable.

“A further update will be issued in due course.”

Image: Millwall FC