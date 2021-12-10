Discussions ‘ongoing’ at Millwall over defensive plans – as centre-back likely to stay at Leyton Orient

GARY Rowett said there is an “ongoing discussion” between staff and the recruitment department over potential defensive reinforcements in January.

Daniel Ballard (knee) and Ryan Leonard (ankle) are expected to be out until at least well into February after their surgeries.

It deprives the Lions of a right-sided centre-back and right wing-back.

Rowett was asked if ideally the club would recruit two players or one who could cover both positions.

“That’s an ongoing discussion at the moment between myself, the coaching staff and the recruitment team,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “We’re a little bit light in those areas but we’re probably only going to be light until around February.

“We have got players who can play there. Billy Mitchell has played right wing-back.

“We’ve got players to cover different areas, however it’s something we need to look at and be conscious that we haven’t got quite as many options as we’d like.

“And we’ll see what’s around, really, in January and whether we actually do anything or not.

“That’s going to be a debate to be had and that debate will be ongoing.”

Millwall currently have no plans to recall Alex Mitchell from Leyton Orient. The centre-back has been a regular in the team in League Two, but was left out of their two FA Cup games.

That would give the Lions the option of taking a look at him in that competition.

Rowett was also asked if Mitchell could be brought back to cover that centre-back position or if going from League Two to the Championship would be too big a jump for the 19-year-old.

Rowett said: “I don’t think it’s too big a jump. I think it’s one of a possible couple of different jumps he can make to get in our team.

“That’s what we try to do with all our young players, to get them out playing at a level where if they do well it certainly gives us food for through about the next step for them, whether that’s a League One club, whether that’s to come back into our first team, whatever that is.

“Alex has done really well. I spoke to Kenny Jackett recently. Kenny rang me and said he’s been really pleased with him.

“Our intentions at this moment in time are to leave him out playing and developing. He’s played games and has had a fantastic start to life in men’s football, if you like, full-time football at professional level. He’s done really well.

“Our intention is that he stays out, develops and has a really strong season. I think that would be more beneficial than coming back and featuring a little bit in our games but maybe not starting games.

“That would be the situation at the moment.”

