Millwall winger a doubt for the festive schedule as recovery is taking longer than expected

CONNOR Mahoney is a doubt to be available for Millwall’s festive fixtures as he makes “slow progress” after a hamstring injury.

Mahoney, 24, went off at half-time in Millwall under-23s’ 4-4 Professional Development League draw at Ipswich Town on November 22 and was expected to only miss around two weeks.

However, the former Bournemouth winger has yet to resume full training.

Millwall play Peterborough this Saturday and then Preston a week later, before three matches in a week over Christmas and New Year against Swansea, Coventry and Bristol City.

Mahoney’s last game for Gary Rowett’s side was a start in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on September 25.

Rowett was asked if Mahoney could be back for the festive schedule.

Rowett said: “Possibly. It was sort of a 10-day injury. It was quite innocuous but at the minute Connor is making really slow progress. If we can try and accelerate that and push through then potentially so.

“But it’s a difficult one to know because at the moment he’s just got out on the [training] pitches but he’s not really working to any sort of level that would suggest he’s ready to come back in soon.”

Rowett has plenty of options in midfield and in attack for the game against the Posh.

George Evans scored his first goal of the season in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City last weekend and could keep George Saville out of the starting XI.

Evans has scored only two goals for Millwall since joining from Derby last January – though he has also played in defence – but Rowett believes he can be more of a threat in the opponents’ penalty area.

“I look at the likes of Sav, Evo and Billy, they are technically good players, Maikel Kieftenbeld also,” Rowett said.

“Evo is one in training in front of goal who has got a little bit of composure about him. He’s got two really good feet and his challenge is he’s got to go and affect games with that ability.

“And I thought he did that on Saturday. He showed a really good response to being out of the team, albeit some of it was through injury and then not getting back in.

“He showed a good response and that’s all he can do. He scored a good goal and that capped off an excellent performance.”

