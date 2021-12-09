Millwall’s Danny McNamara has contact from Ireland – but knows he must nail down Lions place

DANNY McNamara is on Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny’s radar for next year – but the Millwall defender knows he must nail down a first-team place to fulfil his international dream.

McNamara, 22, was given his Ireland under-21 debut by now senior boss Kenny.

The next international break is in March when there will be friendly games and the next Nations League starts next June.

Kenny had a difficult start to his Ireland reign, not winning first competitive game until the thirteenth outing.

But he has been building for the future, including playing former Millwall loan midfielder Jayson Molumby, who was McNamara’s captain in the under-21s.

McNamara missed six weeks through injury this season and then went another six weeks without a start as Ryan Leonard was preferred at right wing-back.

But with Leonard out McNamara is back in the side and determined to keep his place and earn a senior international call-up.

“To be fair, the last couple of months I’ve been in and out of the [Millwall] squad a bit with injury and stuff,” McNamara said when asked if he has been in consideration by Ireland’s senior management.

“I have had a bit of contact with Stephen and his scout so we have been chatting. Hopefully if I can secure my position in the Millwall team and keep playing every week, then next year there might be some good news for myself and my family.

“But I have to keep playing well for Millwall and then we’ll see what happens.”

