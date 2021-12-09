Millwall want to agree new contract with forward who is in last six months of current deal

MILLWALL are hoping to agee a new contract with forward Tom Bradshaw.

Bradshaw, 29, has scored four goals in his last six games and would like to extend his stay in SE16.

Bradshaw joined the Lions in a then club-record transfer from Barnsley in the summer of 2018.

Shrewsbury-born Bradshaw recently told NewsAtDen he and his young family are settled down south.

Lions manager Gary Rowett is a big fan of Bradshaw’s ability to implement tactical plans for the team.

“Tom’s one of the player’s that’s out of contract at the end of the season. I think that what we wanted to do this season was get him back to the form that we know he can show,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“Most of this season when he’s played he’s been really bright, he’s looked like he’s been playing with more freedom and confidence.

“I’ve spoken to him a little bit and he’s changed his outlook, maybe not putting pressure on himself and I think that freedom certainly helps him.

“And he’s a player that when I need someone to do certain things in games, particularly tactically, he’s been the go-to striker for that.

“Tom’s a player that I would love to keep long-term. I’ve spoken to him about that personally.

“Hopefully if he continues his form it’s just a case of formalising it with the club.

“That hasn’t been definitive yet but certainly on Tom’s current form we’d want him to be part of what we’re doing long-term.”

