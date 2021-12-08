Millwall’s Ryan Leonard has surgery – as Lions decide on added measure to strengthen ankle

RYAN Leonard has undergone surgery in which a plate was fitted in his ankle.

Leonard, 29, is expected to be sidelined for around three months, and Millwall went with the option of a plate even though it could mean a slightly longer time out before a first-team return.

Leonard’s 2020-21 season ended last February after an ankle injury.

“Lenny’s had his surgery. He’s had a plate fitted in his ankle to strengthen it,” Lions boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen. “I think there was an option of operating and not doing that, or doing that and making sure that it was a really good success rate and maybe another couple of weeks added on to his recovery.

“But we felt it was worthwhile. He’ll be desperate to put an end to his injury problems because he’s a robust player normally.

“He’s had a long career of playing games so I think he’s a little bit frustrated with the last 18 months.

“That’s part of being a football but we’ll just have to work through it and get him back stronger.”

Millwall’s players responded to the news of the injury blows to Leonard and Daniel Ballard last week by registering their biggest league win of the season, 3-1 against Birmingham City at The Den last Saturday.

Rowett added: “It’s a good group, the mentality is pretty good on the whole. I’m sure there was part of the players that saw Dan and Lenny [injured] and also [they wanted to] atone for the Hull defeat.

“We’ve been pretty good at coming back from defeats, that’s always been a plus for us.

“So there were a couple of factors in the players wanting to put a big performance on.

“I was pleased with the performance and the response [to the Hull defeat]. There have been a lot of times this season when we have been critical of us not being clinical enough in front of goal.

“Fortunately for us we were Saturday and probably could have been more clinical.

“We’re creating chances and it was nice to take three of them.”

Image: Millwall FC