Millwall loan watch: Defender returns to help Orient to win – but Sutton attacker misses out

ALEX Mitchell returned to the Leyton Orient side as they thumped Swindon Town 4-1 at Brisbane Road on Tuesday night.

Mitchell, 19, has been left out of both of Orient’s FA Cup ties this season but came back into the team on the right side of a back three.

Aaron Drinan and former Lions striker Harry Smith both scored twice as Kenny Jackett’s side moved up to seventh in League Two, a point behind Sutton United.

Orient host Crawley Town at home in the league this Saturday.

Isaac Olaofe missed Sutton’s 3-2 defeat away to Newport County with a dead leg.

Matt Dolan’s penalty in the third minute of stoppage-time earned the Welsh side a dramatic win over the visitors, who had former Millwall midfielder sent off after a straight red card in the 34th minute.

Sutton travel to Bradford City on Saturday.

In League One, Mahlon Romeo played the full game at right wing-back as Portsmouth drew 0-0 against Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park.

Pompey are ninth, three points off sixth, and host Morecambe this Saturday.

Image: Millwall FC