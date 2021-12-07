Millwall’s Danny Mac on bouncing back against Birmingham City – and club skipper’s influence

DANNY McNamara dismissed the notion there was any extra pressure on Millwall after they hadn’t won in four games before the visit of Birmingham City to The Den on Saturday.

The Lions produced one of their best displays of the season as they defeated Lee Bowyer’s Blues 3-1 and probably should have won by more.

It was the first time this campaign they had scored more than two goals in the league and their first win by more than a goal.

Millwall had drawn three games 1-1 before a disappointing 2-1 defeat at a Hull City side they would have expected to beat the previous weekend.

The Lions seemed determined to atone for that loss as they tore into Birmingham, going 2-0 up through Murray Wallace and Tom Bradshaw in the first half before Troy Deeney pulled a goal back after the break.

McNamara set up George Evans for the third as Gary Rowett’s side closed to within three points of sixth.

McNamara felt it was one of the Lions’ best displays of the season.

“It was up there, yeah. The gaffer came in at the end and said it was one of our best games,” McNamara said.

“I don’t think there was any extra pressure. We know as a team what we can do. The Championship’s very up and down, anyone can beat anyone.

“Results hadn’t gone our way over the previous four games but we showed on Saturday we can bounce back from that and that we’re a top side.

“We were very good against Bournemouth and should have probably got three points from that game. The first half at Hull wasn’t great, the second half we were a lot better and could have gone on to get more from the game. But it wasn’t one of our best performances.

“To bounce back from Hull and get three points against Birmingham was massive for us. Hopefully we can push on from that now.”

With Daniel Ballard and Ryan Leonard out injured, Alex Pearce came on for his first league appearance of the season.

Despite his lack of minutes, the club captain’s importance was emphasised by McNamara.

McNamara said: “He’s so influential on the pitch and off the pitch. He’s just a top, top guy to have in the changing room. I can’t say a bad word about him.

“He’s funny, he’s a good character. He demands a lot, which is good, and if you’re not doing it right he’ll let you know as well.

“I get on really well with Pearcey and I can learn a lot from him. He gives me good advice.

“He’s a top lad to have around – you probably won’t find many like him in the game.”

