Millwall loan watch: Blow as forward limps off – plus Mahlon Romeo’s Pompey in FA Cup shock

MAHLON Romeo’s involvement in this season’s FA Cup came to an end as Portsmouth were shocked 2-1 by Harrogate Town at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Jack Diamond scored five minutes into add-time to send the League Two side into the third round for the first time in their history.

Luke Armstrong had given the visitors the lead in the 44th minute before Ellis Harrison equalised just before half-time.

Romeo played the full game at right wing-back.

Isaac Olaofe went off injured in the 36th minute of Sutton United’s 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers in the second round. Olaofe suffered a dead leg in a goalless first half.

Will Randall-Hurren gave the visitors the lead in the 52nd minute but the hosts hit back through Aaron Collins’ penalty in the 57th minute and Nick Anderton three minutes later.

There was better news for Dan Moss and National League Yeovil Town who knocked out League Two Stevenage at Huish Park.

Charlie Wakefield scored the only goal six minutes into the second half to send Darren Sarll’s side through.

Moss produced a brilliant diving block to deny Jamie Reid an equaliser.

“The players try so hard, there is so much that endears these players to the supporters,” Sarll said.

“Work ethic and attitude is so difficult to come by and they have such a fantastic spirit.

“It’s a very small group with a lack of resources and we have pulled together players who haven’t been welcomed elsewhere. They give us that back in attitude and willingness.”

Defender Alex Mitchell wasn’t involved in Leyton Orient’s 4-0 win at home to League Two rivals Tranmere Rovers.

The draw for the third round takes place on Monday night.

In National League, left-back Junior Tiensia played another full game in Dover Athletic’s 1-0 defeat at home to Wrexham.

Jordan Davies scored the only goal six minutes from time and bottom side Dover’s winless league run this season now stands at 18.

In National League South, defender Arthur Penney’s Welling United lost 2-0 at home to Eastbourne Borough.

Welling are 17th in the table.

