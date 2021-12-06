Millwall boss expecting Arsenal defender to complete season’s loan despite knee surgery

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is hopeful that Daniel Ballard will complete the full season with the Lions on loan from Arsenal.

Ballard, 22, had surgery on his knee last week and could be out until February or March.

It was a double injury blow for the Lions as Ryan Leonard needs ankle surgery and is set to be out for the same length of time.

Rowett was asked after Millwall’s 3-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday if Ballard’s loan could be brought to an end, given he could miss the majority of the rest of the season.

“With a fair wind we’d expect Dan back in around three months, Lenny’s going to be in a similar situation,” Rowett said. “If you look at that that’s going to be into February.

“We’ll have a look at that situation because they both play in the same position and it leaves us a little bit lighter in those areas.

“The expectation is, he’s done really well for us and we want him to come back and finish the season with us if that’s a possibility.

“I think Arsenal have been really pleased with the loan, I think Dan has been pleased with it. At this moment in time that will be the aim unless something changes with that.

“I think the operation went well and we’re hoping he’s fine.

“Lenny has yet to have his operation, again we hope that goes okay. It’s a big blow for us, two crucial players.

“The players have got to step up, that’s what squads are about. It happens in the Championship, you’ve got to deal with it. Birmingham are having to do the same, deal with injuries, the likes of [Tahith] Chong.

“You’ve got to take it on the chin and deal with it and try to find ways to win games. That’s why the depth of your squad is so important in this division.

“We’ve got players in those positions that can play there. You saw it today, our back three for most of the game looked pretty comfortable.

“We’ve got other players, Pearcey [Alex Pearce] came on, Evo [George Evans] can play in there. We’re not desperate [for signings] but we’ll have a look at that and assess it.”

