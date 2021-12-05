Player ratings: Millwall 3-1 Birmingham City

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 3-1 Sky Bet Championship win against Birmingham City at The Den on Saturday.

Murray Wallace and Tom Bradshaw gave the Lions a 2-0 half-time lead before Troy Deeney pulled a goal back after the break. George Evans sealed the win for the hosts with the third.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the win against Lee Bowyer’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

