Skip to content
Sunday, December 5, 2021
Latest:
Player ratings: Millwall 3-1 Birmingham City
Championship highlights: Millwall 3-1 Birmingham City
‘He’s a great kid’ – Millwall manager on Danny Mac after assist in win over Birmingham City
Millwall’s Gary Rowett on Brum win, Evo over Sav – and what would have been ‘criminal’ at The Den
REPORT: Millwall 3-1 Birmingham City
newsatden.co.uk
Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews
News
Features
Fixtures
Results
Table
League Table
Form Guide
Squad Selector
Prediction League
Players Ratings
Highlights
Features
Championship highlights: Millwall 3-1 Birmingham City
December 5, 2021
Staff
←
‘He’s a great kid’ – Millwall manager on Danny Mac after assist in win over Birmingham City
Player ratings: Millwall 3-1 Birmingham City
→
Staff
(
@NewsAtDen
)