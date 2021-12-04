‘He’s a great kid’ – Millwall manager on Danny Mac after assist in win over Birmingham City

GARY Rowett feels Danny McNamara will get “better and better” after the defender provided an assist for Millwall’s third goal against Birmingham City on Saturday.

McNamara set up George Evans as the Lions clinched a 3-1 win.

Rowett has said recently that McNamara needs to add goals and assists to his game, and the Ireland under-21 international stepped up to the plate against Lee Bowyer’s side.

“He was excellent,” Rowett said. “We’ve done quite a lot of work with Danny on it, different members of staff. Robbo [Paul Robinson] has done a lot of work with him, spent time after training.

“He’s a willing worker, he’s a great kid. He just wants to get better and better.

“Sometimes you can get a little bit tense in those situations rather than just relax. What I liked about it was he’s earned the run because he made the challenge on the defender and it broke for him, he showed a lot of determination.

“He’s got his head up and he’s looked for the right pass, waited, and it’s a fabulous finish by Evo.

“I think Danny will do that more and more the more he plays. He’s a young player, like Billy [Mitchell], and they are getting better and better each game.”

Millwall went 2-0 up through goals from Murray Wallace and Tom Bradshaw.

It was Bradshaw’s third goal in six games.

Rowett added: “I thought our front three looked a real handful today. Any ball down the side, we’d worked on trying to drag them into areas.

“I felt Jed [Wallace] would cause problems and he did. Just that movement, interaction of that front three to try to get into good areas.

“I thought that Benik [Afobe] was immense, that physicality and he’s added that extra bit of work-rate and drive that we wanted to see from him.

“Bradders is in a really good run of form, looks like he’s just playing with that bit more freedom.

“Jed was excellent as well.

“We’ve got Sheyi [Ojo] waiting in the wings, he was unfortunate not to start today. Mason [Bennett].

“We’ve got good options but we’ve only got good options if people step up and start scoring goals.

“At the moment, touch wood, they have.”

