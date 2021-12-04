Millwall’s Gary Rowett on Brum win, Evo over Sav – and what would have been ‘criminal’ at The Den

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett hailed the performance of his side as they scored more than two goals in a league game for the first time this season in their 3-1 win over Birmingham City at The Den.

Murray Wallace and Tom Bradshaw gave the Lions a 2-0 lead at the break before Troy Deeney pulled one back for Lee Bowyer’s side.

George Evans – starting in place of George Saville – made it 3-1 in the 73rd minute and Rowett was disappointed his side didn’t add more goals.

He was asked afterwards if it felt like a rare “straightforward” win.

“It was probably the most complete or as complete a performance over 90-odd minutes. We started excellently,” Rowett said.

“I think we’ve started a lot of games well this season but what we’ve not managed to do is score that first goal and we’ve not managed to score two goals in many games.

“Ads [Adam Barrett] has worked incredibly hard with Robbo [Paul Robinson] and the staff on set-pieces. We’ve been a little bit critical of the fact we don’t think we’ve scored enough this season or been dangerous enough.

“Against a team like Birmingham that’s a difficult way to beat them because they’re strong on set-pieces and are a really physical side.

“I thought first half we were excellent. We were excellent value to be 2-0 up.

“Sav has taken a few knocks. Up at Hull I didn’t think he was quite at his best physically. I just felt it was a good time to give him a little breather.

“He’ll come good again for us and will come back in.

“It was a really difficult decision today because I had George Evans who played – before he got injured – and was playing really, really well: the Sheffield United game away and Stoke in the first half.

“I have Maikel Kieftenbeld who is a fabulous character and has trained brilliantly. It was his old team so he will have been absolutely desperate to start today.

“I could have gone either way with that one, I just felt Evo might give us something different on the ball.

“Overall he was excellent, it’s a brilliant goal, an excellent finish from him.

“We’ve had 10 shots on target today which is unheard of for us. It would have been almost criminal if we hadn’t scored more than two goals today.

“The third goal was a brilliant finish.

“I’m a little bit disappointed in some ways – I’m not just saying this for effect – but I’m a little bit disappointed that we didn’t score more than three.

“I thought it was a really good performance.”

