TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Birmingham City

MILLWALL are looking for a first win in five as they host Birmingham City at The Den.

The Lions’ lost 2-1 against Hull last time out after three consecutive 1-1 draws against Derby, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth.

Team News

Gary Rowett makes three changes from the defeat on Humberside with Scott Malone, Jake Cooper and George Evans replacing George Saville, Sheyi Ojo and the injured Daniel Ballard.

Malone looks likely to start at left wing in a 4-2-3-1 set-up, with Tom Bradshaw once again playing off Benik Afobe.

4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallae; Evans, Mitchell; J. Wallace, Bradshaw, Malone; Afobe

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Kieftenbeld, Saville, Ojo, Smith, Bennett

Here is the team selected by Lee Bowyer…

🟡📋 TEAM | #MILBIR! 💪 ◾️ @Neil38Etheridge comes in for an injured @sarkicmatija. George Hall makes the First Team squad. Brought to you by @BoyleSports. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) December 4, 2021

