Huge blow for Millwall as on-loan Arsenal defender set for period out after knee surgery

DANIEL Ballard has had surgery on his knee and is set to be out for three months.

It’s a huge blow for Millwall and comes after the news that Ryan Leonard could be out for around the same period with an ankle injury.

Ballard had been given an injection in his knee at the start of the last international break and missed Northern Ireland’s two World Cup qualifiers.

The Lions host Birmingham at The Den on Saturday.

It means Millwall are now down two options on the right side of their back three.

Shaun Hutchinson could play in that position with Murray Wallace and Jake Cooper filling the other two spots.

