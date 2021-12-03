Millwall hit with punishment after players clash in Championship draw with AFC Bournemouth

MILLWALL have been hit with a £5,000 fine for an incident in their Championship game against AFC Bournemouth last month.

Players from both sides clashed after Gavin Kilkenny went down in the box. Millwall players believed Kilkenny dived and should have been sent off for a second booking after there appeared to be little contact with Mason Bennett.

The Cherries have also been fined after the 1-1 draw.

The FA said: “Millwall FC and AFC Bournemouth have been fined £5,000 and £15,000 respectively following their EFL Championship match on Wednesday 24 November 2021 for breaching FA Rule E20.1.

“Millwall FC admitted a charge from The FA and accepted the standard penalty. AFC Bournemouth admitted a non-standard charge and requested a paper hearing where its fine was imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission.”

Image: Millwall FC