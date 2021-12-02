Thursday, December 2, 2021
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall manager explains the reason why Scott Malone was left out of the side at Hull City

John Kelly

GARY Rowett said it was a tactical decision to leave Scott Malone out of the team at Hull City last Saturday – but the Millwall boss admitted it may have been the wrong one.

Rowett set his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against the Tigers, with Sheyi Ojo – who took Malone’s place – and Jed Wallace the wide attackers.

Malone has been a regular at left wing-back or on the left wing this season. He started on the left side of the attack in a 4-2-3-1 in the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last Wednesday week.

That allowed the Lions to switch between that formation and 5-2-3, with Murray Wallace tucking into a back three when Malone dropped deeper.

Millwall weren’t at their best as they lost 2-1 to Hull.

“It was purely tactical,” Rowett said when asked why Malone didn’t play. “In hindsight I probably should have started Scotty but I made a decision to go with a natural winger that side to see if that could cause problems for Hull defensively.

“I know that was going to stop us having the ability to change to a back five.

“That’s all it was, I just made the decision based on what I felt was needed tactically for the game.

“In hindsight maybe that wasn’t the right decision.”

Image: Millwall FC 

John Kelly

(@jkelly1882)