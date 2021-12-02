Millwall striker on being in last year of contract and new deal – and why he’s not thinking about it

TOM Bradshaw has rejected any notion he feels under pressure in the last year of his contract at Millwall – insisting he is enjoying his football and is only focused on giving his best to the team.

In the same month last year, Millwall took up the option to extend 29-year-old Bradshaw’s contract by another 12 months.

Former Walsall forward Bradshaw – who was the Lions’ club-record buy from Barnsley in the summer of 2018 – has yet to hear about a potential new deal.

Bradshaw is hitting scoring form at the right time for a player heading into the final months of his current contract, netting three times in his last five games.

Lions manager Gary Rowett is an admirer of the Wales international, who can play across the front line. Bradshaw played in behind Benik Afobe last weekend at Hull City and clinically scored his side’s equaliser.

Bradshaw is in the same situation as players such as Matt Smith and Alex Pearce, who also had their deals extended last season, and is used to fielding queries on his future.

“I’ve answered this question before in terms of it’s hard to think too much about long-term things in football,” Bradshaw told NewsAtDen this week. “I’m enjoying my football at the moment, I’m playing more regularly and scoring more regularly. It’s something I’m enjoying week-in, week-out.

“If a new contract is on the table because of success or whatever then obviously that would be something to think about at the time.

“But it’s not something I dwell on too much.”

Asked if he would like to extend his stay in south London, Bradshaw, who has a young family, didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Definitely,” he said. “We’ve made it our home around here. My fiancée’s family are all based here and it’s been the longest I’ve been at a club since I was [at Shrewsbury Town].

“It’s somewhere we’ve definitely made home and it’s something [extending his Lions stay] I would definitely be interested in.

“But contracts aren’t handed out willy-nilly, you have to earn them.

“It’s not something I’m putting too much thought into at the moment. We’re still fairly early in the season.

“I try to do my best week-in, week-out and whatever comes with that comes with that.”

Image: Millwall FC