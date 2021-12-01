Millwall boss on longer breaks between games and potential benefits to players like Jed Wallace

GARY Rowett believes the week’s break before each of the next four games will give “explosive” players such as Jed Wallace a proper chance to recuperate.

Rowett and his staff will have full weeks to prepare the side for the next game all the way up to the Boxing Day meeting against Swansea at The Den.

Wallace (above) scored five goals in his first 13 games this season but hasn’t found the back of the net in the last seven.

Rowett was asked specifically if the longer breathers between games could benefit Wallace, who expends so much energy in matches.

“It’s hard for anyone but if you’re an explosive player then it’s sometimes really difficult to go Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“It’s not hard to play again, to run around as the fans would expect, but it’s hard to go at the maximum three times in a week and just keep repeating that.

“Which is why you need the options, you should be able to make those changes. Every so often we should be able to bring on someone like Jed for the last 30 minutes to help us win the game, like we did at Bristol City at home.

“There are times when you need to do that but there’s also times when a week in between games gives those types of players the chance to settle down and recover properly.

“It’s good to have a little bit of time to work with the players and prepare for the next game knowing you have a week to do that.

“Sometimes when you have a hectic schedule you’re just concentrating on the games. If you lose a game you haven’t got long to wait, it you win a game you haven’t got to wait long to build on that momentum.

“If you asked the players they’d probably prefer to have games all the time. But most manager would prefer time to work with the players, work tactically during the week because you don’t normally get the opportunity to do that in the Championship.”

Meanwhile, Millwall are still waiting for the scan results on Ryan Leonard’s ankle. He is set to be a doubt to face Birmingham at the weekend.

