Millwall boss picks out statistic after being asked if he is ‘concerned’ with no win in four games

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett isn’t worried that his side haven’t won in four games but said the Lions would be working “incredibly hard to put it right”.

Before their defeat to Hull City on Saturday, only the top two had more points over the previous 15 games than the Lions.

Millwall came from behind three times to draw successive games 1-1. They came back again to level against the Tigers before losing 2-1.

The Lions are 10th in the table, their best position after 20 games since their return to the Championship in 2017-18.

The Hull defeat was only their fifth of the season and third in 16 games.

Rowett was asked after the match if the result would “niggle away” at him and if he was “concerned” with this winless run.

“No, not really because you can flip a statistic any way you want,” Rowett said. “In the last 15 games only Fulham and Bournemouth have had more points than us.

“So I don’t think we’re in a bad position. We’ve drawn games, we should have beaten Bournemouth in the week, it was a good performance.

“I look at today in isolation and I say could we have done a little bit more in certain areas of the game. Yes, we could have done. We have to work incredibly hard in the week to put it right.

“It won’t niggle away, in the Championship you have to move on very quickly. I’m disappointed, I’m annoyed, I’m frustrated – but that isn’t going to win us the next game.

“Nothing will be in my thought process only how do we win the next game, simple as that. There are 46 games in this division and you’ve got to move forward very quickly.

“You don’t want to get good at accepting defeats but you have accept why you lost, work it out and put it into the next performance and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Millwall play Rowett’s former club Birmingham City at a The Den on Saturday. The Lions are a point ahead of Lee Bowyer’s side, with three points covering eighth to 17th.

Rowett added: “It’s an incredibly tough division, you’ve got to do everything right all the time. No one’s going to do that [all the time]. I’ve seen teams like Bournemouth lose recently, teams like Fulham struggling to win games, teams with a lot more quality and money spent are going to struggle to do that.

“[Saturday] was disappointing from our perspective, it was a game we should have got something out of.”

