Millwall loan watch: Defender’s unbeaten run ends plus Lions loanees meet in National League

ALEX Mitchell’s unbeaten run finally came to an end in his 16th game this season as Leyton Orient lost 1-0 away to Northampton on Saturday.

Sam Hoskins scored the only goal four minutes from half-time, as Mitchell – who played in Millwall’s 3-1 win over Cambridge United in August – was on the defeated side for the first time since Bromley lost 3-2 to Hartlepool United in the National League play-offs last season.

Kenny Jackett’s Orient are eighth in League Two and host Milton Keynes Dons in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Also in the fourth tier, Sutton United are up to sixth after their 1-0 win at home to Barrow in the battle of the last two National League winners.

David Ajiboye’s goal in the 16th minute gave Matt Gray’s side all three points. Lions forward Isaac Olaofe played 78 minutes up front for the south Londoners.

Sutton are at home to Stevenage in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

In League One, Mahlon Romeo had a chance to score against former club Gillingham at Priestfield but couldn’t finish a rebound.

But Portsmouth won the game in the 93rd minute through Jack Tucker’s own goal.

It was a fourth consecutive win for Pompey, who are ninth, two points off the play-offs.

Danny Cowley’s side play Harrogate Town in the second round of the FA Cup at Fratton Park next Saturday.

Two Lions defenders were in opposition in National League at the weekend.

Junior Tiensia’s Dover Athletic were heading for a first league win of the season after TJ Bramble’s second-minute goal.

But Yeovil, with Dan Moss at right-back, denied them a first victory at the 17th attempt when Adi Yussuf equalised with 13 minutes left.

Dover are bottom on minus-eight points. The Glovers are 11th.

Yeovil are away at Wrexham in the league on Tuesday night, before Dover host the Welsh side next Saturday.

Goalkeeper Ryan Sandford missed Maidstone United’s 6-5 penalty shoot-out win at home to Billericay Town in the second round of the FA Trophy. Sandford was out through injury.

Sandford’s replacement Tom Hadler made the decisive save when he denied Michael Chambers to send Hakan Hayrettin’s side through.

Maidstone’s next league game is at home to Dartford on December 11.

Also in the FA Trophy, defender Arthur Penney was in Welling United’s side as they lost 3-2 away to Hungerford Town.

Welling host Eastbourne Borough in National League South next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hayden Muller wasn’t involved in St Johnstone’s 2-1 defeat at home to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

Graphic: @ShedCreative