Clean sheets a problem this season for Millwall – boss on that issue and goal-scoring

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett highlighted the inability to keep clean sheets as hurting Millwall this season.

The Lions have four shut-outs in 20 games compared to eight at the same point last season.

They have scored more than one goal in a game three times, and that led to maximum points against Blackpool, Stoke City and Sheffield United.

Millwall have scored 20 goals in 20 games. That’s an improvement of three goals after the same number of matches last season and the Lions are 10th now compared to 16th then.

But Rowett knows the team’s strength is being solid defensively and then adding that attacking threat.

“We’re the sort of side that we have to keep clean sheets, at the moment we’re not,” Rowett said. “We’ve not scored enough goals, we know that, but we have created lots of opportunities.

“We have to have that solid base. The difference between winning the game or drawing the game is whether we take our chances, and it should be as simple as that.

“What we don’t want to do today is make the game really open and start to concede lots of chances as well, because then you just become an average team, in my opinion.”

Rowett picked a more attacking 4-2-3-1 formation away from home. He was asked if there was a “hangover” after the impressive 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth the previous Wednesday.

Rowett said: “You always worry about that a little bit which is why I went with more attacking players because I just felt that we might need that extra body and extra energy up there.

“But that only works when you get that moment of quality and you take them. If you don’t you’re going to leave yourself a little bit more open and more vulnerable defensively.

“While we coped with it more often than not I felt a couple of times our shape wasn’t as good as I’d have liked it to be.

“But we want to try to win games. We haven’t done that, we’ve got to work out the reasons why and try to improve.”

Image: Millwall FC