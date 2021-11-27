Millwall boss on goal struggles after Hull loss as Lions have joint-lowest tally in top half with Blackpool

GARY Rowett admitted Millwall don’t have enough players getting towards double-figures in goals after their 2-1 defeat at Hull City on Saturday left them level with Blackpool as the joint-lowest scorers in the top half of the Championship.

The Lions have scored 20 goals in 20 games. Tom Bradshaw struck for Millwall at Hull but the hosts won their fourth consecutive game to hand the visitors just a third defeat in 15 games.

Since Millwall were promoted back to the Championship in 2017-18, only two strikers – Lee Gregory and Matt Smith – have scored 10 league goals or more in a season.

“It’s been the difference for the last two seasons,” Rowett said. “We’ve not had that clinical edge in front of goal, we’ve not had enough goal-scorers headed towards double-figures.

“It’s a challenge for any team that are a good side but want to be a really good side.

“I took a bit of a gamble today going a little more attacking [in a 4-2-3-1 formation] and that was always going to leave us a tiny bit more open shape-wise.

“I felt it was worth the risk. We could have tried to come here and get a point, like we’ve done in so many away games, but we’ve got to start winning more games to get to where we want to be.

“Unfortunately today it worked against us and we ended up losing the game.

“People have got to step up and take [goal chances]. You can only get into those areas and create those opportunities. I don’t think there’s a magic recipe in this division to suddenly turn on a switch and score loads of goals. We’ve got to work a little bit harder.

“We’ve spoken about set-pieces, we’ve not been a big enough threat and we’ve started to concede some at the other end.

“We’ve got to start stepping up and doing the business. We’re getting into good areas and it’s only that little bit if quality you need to see.

“I thought Bradders showed that quality with his finish but we didn’t do that often enough in that last action.

“If you don’t do it you don’t go and win the game, simple as that.”

Image: Millwall FC