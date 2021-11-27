‘Didn’t do our jobs properly’ – Millwall’s Gary Rowett gives his reaction to Hull City defeat

GARY Rowett was disappointed Millwall couldn’t follow up their positive performance against Bournemouth on Wednesday and felt his side gifted goals away in their 2-1 defat at Hull City.

The Lions had only lost two of their previous 14 games and were third in the Championship form guide but went behind when George Honeyman scored in the 29th minute.

Tom Bradshaw equalised a minute into first-half added-time but it was Grant McCann’s side who get the winner through Ryan Longman’s goal in the 53rd minute.

“I’m disappointed. Disappointed because we played so well Wednesday night against Bournemouth,” Rowett said when asked for his reaction. “We played against a very good side and did everything right that you need to do to try to win a game like that.

“We spoke to the players about how it’s no different when you come to Hull. They’d won the last three games on the spin. You have to make sure you do all the right things in terms of your team shape. You have to have a base to then go and attack.

“We went with a pretty attacking line-up to see if we could cause them problems. Slightly different formation than we’ve played in a lot of the away games.

“We just didn’t do quite enough to win the game. We created chances, we had more control and possession. But you’ve got to take those chances and be more ruthless and that’s something that we haven’t done often enough this season.

“We conceded two very poor goals from our perspective. I’m sure Hull will see it a slightly different way.

“The first goal is a good header but we had spoken about those runs from Honeyman from deep, but we didn’t pick him up, we let him run off us. He ends up free in the box.

“The second one is a second phase from a set-piece where any one of three players could have tapped it in because we don’t do our jobs properly.

“To get back into the game and then lose it with such a poor goal is disappointing.

“We created chances after that but didn’t take them and huffed and puffed for the last 10 minutes.

“I thought Hull just about dealt with what we threw at them.

“We’ve had chances all throughout the season. We’re something like sixth or seventh in the league for chances created.

“We are creating lots of good chances but for some reason with the quality of players we’ve got in forward areas, to score one goal every game seems to be almost hard work to believe because we are getting into those positions a lot.

“We just need that little bit more of a clinical edge. When you create those chances you have to take them. Otherwise not doing those little things like not defending a set-piece properly can take the game away from you.

“I didn’t think there was much in the game, it was just about who could take their moments. In my opinion, we’ve given our moments away rather than Hull’s quality scoring a goal.

“I’m not saying they didn’t deserve it, because they’ve worked incredibly hard. But it wasn’t quality that lost us the game, it was us not doing our jobs properly.”

