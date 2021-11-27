REPORT: Hull City 2-1 Millwall

By Jason Mellor at the MKM Stadium for NewsAtDen

GARY Rowett was left to rue a string of missed chances as Millwall became the latest side to succumb to resurgent Hull.

Tom Bradshaw levelled for the Lions with his third goal of the season in first-half stoppage time, but despite dominating for long spells and carving out a series of openings, they left with nothing to show for their efforts.

Ryan Longman’s 53rd minute winner – the midfielder’s first since joining on a season’s loan from Brighton – condemned Millwall to only a fifth league defeat of the season to leave them five points off the top six.

A fourth straight win for the improving Tigers helped to pull them further away from the Championship drop zone after they came out on top in a contest the visitors deserved to take something from.

Rowett made two changes as, backed by 350 hardy travelling fans huddled together for warmth in the away end, the Lions’ latest stop-off in their tour of the north-east coast took them to a rain-lashed, wind-swept MKM Stadium.

In a 4-2-3-1 set-up, Sheyi Ojo came in for Scott Malone, and Bradshaw was preferred up front ahead of Mason Bennett from the side which fought back to earn a deserved 1-1 draw with promotion-favourites Bournemouth in midweek.

Ojo proved his worth from the very first whistle, helping to fashion two decent openings for Benik Afobe in an opening 20 minutes dominated by the visitors.

Starting on the right flank, the on-loan Liverpool winger linked well with Jed Wallace, who burst into the box to stand up an inviting cross to the far post, where an unmarked Afobe should have done better with a wayward header well over the bar from 10 yards out.

The forward was at least on target when after 18 minutes he was put through by Ojo’s intelligent diagonal ball into the box, only for Nathan Baxter to tip his effort over. From Wallace’s corner, Murray Wallace saw his goal-bound close-range effort hacked to safety.

Only a last-gasp intervention by Jacob Greaves spared Baxter’s blushes when Afobe almost cut out the keeper’s miscued clearance with the goal at the striker’s mercy had he managed to intercept inside the area.

It appeared just a matter of time before Millwall would be rewarded for their dominance with a goal, but when the deadlock was broken in the 29th minute, it was the hosts who took the lead.

There was little apparent danger but when Billy Mitchell lost a 50/50 challenge outside his 18-yard box, the Lions were caught flat-footed as Greaves swung over an inviting centre from the left which was headed home by George Honeyman for his third goal in the last four games as the midfielder marked his 100th appearance for the club in style.

It was a bitter pill to swallow given they had made most of the running, but to their credit Rowett’s men fought back to deservedly level with only their seventh goal before the interval in a game so far this season.

Afobe deserves credit for putting Bradshaw through on goal with an astute pass to cut out a square Hull defence. There was still plenty to do, but the forward held his nerve to slot the ball past Baxter from the edge of the area, the first goal conceded by the Tigers in more than five-and-a-half hours’ football.

There was still time for a major let-off when an unmarked Mallik Wilks volleyed over from six yards for the Tigers with the last kick of an entertaining first 45 minutes fought out in worsening weather conditions.

Bradshaw almost doubled his tally with Millwall’s first threat of the second half, but was unable to apply enough power to a free header from a Jed Wallace centre, allowing Baxter to make a comfortable save.

It proved to be a costly miss as Hull regained the lead almost immediately, Longman following up to score left-footed from inside the six-yard box after Bart Bialkowski had saved well from Josh Magennis’ initial effort.

As they had done when falling behind before the break, Millwall responded well to being in arrears for a second time. Baxter did well to beat out a fierce angled drive from Danny McNamara after the defender had been teed-up by George Saville, whose near-post header from the resulting corner was well saved by the busy Hull keeper.

Afobe capped a frustrating afternoon when the forward blazed a shot high over the bar after a weak defensive header fell to him invitingly on the edge of the box to see his side’s last chance go begging.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville (Evans, 82); Ojo (Bennett, 72), Bradshaw (Smith, 67), J Wallace; Afobe.

Image: Millwall FC