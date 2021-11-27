TEAM NEWS: Hull City vs. Millwall – two changes for the Lions in a 4-2-3-1 formation
MILLWALL are back up in the north-east for the second consecutive weekend as they face Hull City.
The Lions are 10th in the Championship table, four points off sixth. The Tigers are 19th but have won their last three games.
Team news
Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes two changes to the side that started the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. Sheyi Ojo starts in place of Scott Malone and Tom Bradshaw is in for Mason Bennett.
Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Ojo; Afobe.
Substitutes: Long, Cooper, Kieftenbeld, Smith, Malone, Bennett, Evans.
Here is the Hull side:
📋 Here’s how the Tigers line-up for #HULMIL…
🟧 One change
⬛️ Smallwood captains the side
🟧 Bernard returns from suspension#hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/cIzm5pUD6n
— Hull City (@HullCity) November 27, 2021