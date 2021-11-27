Millwall forward on favourite goal, getting better of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk – and January target

BENIK Afobe’s favourite goal in his career was his first in the Premier League – and he reckons that if Millwall are in top-six contention in January he can get back there with the Lions.

Afobe, 28, joined AFC Bournemouth in a £10million deal from Wolves in January 2016 and scored in his second game for Eddie Howe’s side, the third in a 3-0 win at home to Norwich City.

Millwall have improved this season after a tricky start and are just four points off sixth. Only the top two, Fulham and Bournemouth, have collected more points over the last 15 games.

Gary Rowett’s side have proven they can be a threat to the play-offs, despite a vastly inferior budget compared to a club like Bournemouth.

They have had to be astute in the transfer market, rather than being able to take gambles throwing big money at signings hoping it pays off.

A player like Afobe is a case in point regarding sourcing players on a tight budget. As well as scoring in the top flight, Afobe has been a prolific Championship goal-getter.

He scored 22 league goals in 43 second-tier starts for Wolves before Bournemouth splashed eight figures on him. The Lions got him on loan from Stoke.

Millwall have made their best start to a season since their return to the Championship in 2017.

And Afobe knows all about the club’s reputation as a strong second-half-of-the-season team.

“Last season and the season before were pretty good finishes but the aim is to be as close to the top six for as long as possible,” Afobe said. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you, yes, we’re going to make the play-offs.

“But if any team in the Championship this season who is in the top 14 is not aiming for the play-offs then they might as well not turn up on Saturdays.

“The top two are looking strong but it’s a long, long season. We’re only a third of the way or so in and I don’t even think we’ve found great form yet, we’re nowhere near the finished article as a team.

“What I’ve learned about Millwall is they usually have a better second half of the season. So the aim for us is to be in and around it from now until the end of December and then just off momentum and team cohesion we’re going to pick it up, for sure, in the second half of the season.

“If we’re three points off the play-offs in January I think we’re real contenders.

“We’ve had a good start. The gaffer mentioned to us it’s been the best start Millwall have had in the last four or five years.

“It’s now how we’re going to improve. Not just as footballers but as human beings. You’re always trying to improve, whether that’s the manager, the kit-man, the players or the fans. We’re always improving.

“We’re not scoring enough goals so it’s about how do we get the opportunities to score more. We have been working on tactical and technical play and we talk. Players talk. We don’t just turn up and go home.

“I know every single player in this squad is always, after training, analysing their own performances and thinking about how they can contribute better.

“The good thing about this squad is everyone is very self-critical about their own performances. We talk in the changing room even before training about how we can do better.

“The gaffer mentioned something to us the other day. In some games we’re better defensively and in some games we’re better attacking and not so good defensively. It’s just about getting the balance right. That’s when I think we’re going to crack it.”

Afobe loves the spirit at Millwall. That’s not just an intangible asset – the Lions have come back top claim points in seven games this season.

“We have a great tight bunch,” Afobe said. “Everyone’s friends. We obviously haven’t got the financial capabilities of some teams in the league but what we build our strength on is lads being solid as a group.

“Us all being friends is great because when someone is not playing great or needs a bit of help, or a bollocking or a kick up the backside we’re not afraid to give it to them. Because it’s all love. We all want each other to do well.

“We’re a good team because we all stick together no matter what. To be honest with you, we don’t want to be coming from behind. I hope the next time we speak it will be a different type of question: ‘How do you lot hold on to leads so well?!’”

Afobe has lots of advice to pass on in the dressing room and is someone the likes of Mason Bennett seeks out. He also has some good stories about his time in the top flight. Not that he would boast – he’s a humble person – but he could tell his team-mates about the time he got the better of the defender who would become the world’s most expensive, Virgil Van Dijk.

Afobe scored against the now-Liverpool centre-back and Premier League and Champions League winner in a 2-0 win for Bournemouth over Southampton in March 2016.

Asked who the best defender he has ever played against is, he doesn’t hesitate.

“Van Dijk,” he says, before adding: “But, I did beat him and score the winning goal against Southampton a few years ago, so that’s my claim to fame!

“It was a big game for Bournemouth, obviously, Southampton being the south-coast derby. We beat them 2-0 and I scored a header, beat Van Dijk in the air.

“For me, that was one of my best games for Bournemouth.”

Afobe has also scored at Anfield and Selhurst Park, but he knows what his favourite goal is.

He says: “I’d probably say my first. It’s not my best goal. Charlie Daniels against Norwich crossed it in and we won the game.

“To fulfil the boyhood dream of scoring in the Premier League.

“I’ve been watching Match of the Day since I was five-years-old. To actually watch myself at 10.30pm, the Gary Linekers and Alan Shearers of this world talking about me scoring a goal – that day will definitely live with me forever, scoring my first Premier League goal.”

Image: Millwall FC