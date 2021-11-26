Championship preview: Hull City vs. Millwall – defender’s return gives Lions boss tough decision

JAKE Cooper’s return from suspension gives Millwall boss Gary Rowett a tough defensive decision at Hull City on Saturday.

Murray Wallace started for Cooper against Bournemouth and impressed in the 1-1 draw.

The Lions have an injury doubt over Ryan Leonard who was a late withdrawal with an ankle problem ahead of the game against the Cherries.

Danny McNamara is set to continue on the right side of the defence if Leonard is unavailable.

Millwall are an impressive third in the Championship form guide over the last 15 games, behind only the top two in the table, Fulham and Bournemouth.

Hull are 21st over the same number of fixtures, but have won their last three games without conceding a goal and defeated Steve Morison’s Cardiff City 1-0 away on Wednesday.

Hull’s Tom Huddlestone – whom Rowett signed when he was manager of Derby – said they will be approaching the game with confidence.

“We’re on a decent run and I think that stems from the three consecutive clean sheets which is a big thing in this league,” Huddlestone told Hull’s website.

“To get three clean sheets on the bounce is massive, but we need to continue the momentum, have confidence in possession and especially in the final third, because we can’t always rely on clean sheets to get us three points with one goal. Some games we might need to score three or four.

“We knew what to expect from Cardiff City. They’re a physical side who like to put the ball into the box as soon as they can and I thought we stood up to that well.

“Obviously in the last 10 or 15 minutes, they had a couple of chances, but other than that, I thought we limited them to very little, to be honest. Although they had a bit of possession, it wasn’t in too many dangerous areas.”

“We now have to approach the Millwall fixture the same to how we approached this game and the previous [home] game against Birmingham City.

“I think we have the quality within our squad that can hurt most teams in this league so it’s just about matching the tenaciousness of the opposition and staying compact and organised as a team and if we match people’s work rate, I feel that we can outplay quite a few teams.”

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowsk; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace, Afobe, Bennett.

Match odds: Hull 17/10 Draw 9/4 Millwall 2/1

Last meeting: Championship (July 11, 2020): Hull 0-1 Millwall (Leonard 2’)

Millwall: 3-4-3: 33 Bialkowski; 4 Hutchinson, 15 Pearce, 5 Cooper; 42 Mitchell (Williams, 83), 19 Woods, 18 Leonard, 11 Ferguson (M Wallace, 83); 7 J Wallace (Thompson, 90+1), 9 Bradshaw (Smith, 90+2), 20 Bennett (Skalak, 66).

Image: Millwall FC