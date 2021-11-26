Millwall to discuss players out on loan – as boss praises youngster’s ‘fantastic’ first senior goal

MILLWALL are set to decide on the futures of their players out on loan as a number of youngsters continue to make positive impacts at clubs lower down the league structure.

Jayden Davis, 19, (above), returned to the Lions this week after he scored his first goal in senior professional football. Attacker Davis signed for National League King’s Lynn Town on a month’s deal and in his last game got the ball on the left touchline and beat four defenders before lashing high into the net.

Isaac Olaofe and Alex Mitchell are among a number of players excelling at their clubs as Millwall’s loan policy is really paying dividends.

Danny McNamara paved the way last season when he returned from a temporary spell at St Johnstone before his impressive form saw him recalled and put straight into Gary Rowett’s first team.

Davis joined a King’s team struggling near the bottom of the table but has come away with that goal under his belt as well as senior competitive action.

Rowett was asked about the loan players and Davis’ immediate future.

“It was a fantastic goal, he was tight to the byline and it was really good feet and ingenuity to score from a tight angle,” Rowett said earlier this week.

“We try to watch all the loan players, all their clips so we see their progress.

“It’s been a tough spell I’m sure for Jayden. I haven’t spoken yet with the 23s [management] to see how the loan has gone.

“We’ll sit down and discuss those loan players and what is the best way forward.

“Sometimes there is an opportunity to get players a month of games when there aren’t many under-23 games. That’s the plan sometimes, to get them football in the National League and then they come back to the under-23s.

“We’ll sit down and discuss the next plan for those players.”

