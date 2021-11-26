Millwall’s Benik Afobe on possibility of permanent move from Stoke City – plus making fans smile

BENIK Afobe knows his future is up in the air after this season – but his only focus is on Millwall and putting smiles on the faces of Lions fans.

Afobe, 28, has another year to run on his Stoke City deal after this season and Lions boss Gary Rowett said the club would be open to a permanent move for the forward.

But Afobe is not thinking beyond this campaign, but didn’t rule out the possibility of a full-time return.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen, to be honest with you,” Afobe admitted when asked about his longer-term future. “This season I’m solely thinking about my situation with Millwall which is doing my best for this football club.

“I’m not thinking about where I’m going to be next year, what country, what team, what league – I’m not thinking about any of that at the moment.

“I wish Stoke well, I’m always following them. I hope Stoke go up. I would be buzzing if they went up – as well as Millwall.

“I would be a winner in both situations.

“I’m obviously contracted to Stoke but all I’m thinking about is this season and doing my best for Millwall.”

Afobe has endeared himself to Millwall fans this season with his positive attitude and potential in front of goal. He scored his fourth of the season with the equaliser in the 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday.

There have been times this season when fans have been frustrated with performances at The Den.

“I don’t think Millwall fans are any different to any fans in the world, they want their team to do well, simple as that,” Afobe said.

“When we’re on the front foot our fans are brilliant. The again when we’re losing they’re disappointed, that’s normal.

“They’ve been great to me, I meet our fans all the time, on social media or in person. I’ve got no complaints whatsoever about our fans.

“When you’re doing great they’re happy and when you’re not they’re disappointed. At the end of the day they work all week and on a Saturday afternoon they spend their money to come and watch us play. So the least they expect is for us to put a performance in.

“When we lose it ruins their weekend so I think they have every single right to moan and groan and be upset.

“As footballers we have to understand, we’re playing for their club. Millwall fans have been supporters since before I was at Millwall, before I was born.

“The old man or the old woman or the girl or the boy giving me stick or team stick, it’s part of life. The best teams in the world get booed, it’s normal.

“At the same time, when we’re doing well, they love you and think you’re the best thing since sliced bread. It’s understandable.

“What they do have to remember is we have had the best start to a season in five seasons. We’ve just got to keep making them happy and putting smiles on their faces.”

