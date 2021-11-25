Skip to content
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Latest:
Millwall boss makes point about Benik Afobe’s movement and how to get best out of him
Championship highlights: Millwall 1-1 AFC Bournemouth
Millwall boss on Ryan Leonard injury and praise for Danny McNamara after Bournemouth draw
REPORT: Millwall 1-1 AFC Bournemouth
TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Bournemouth – two changes for Lions and skipper returns to bench
newsatden.co.uk
Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews
News
Features
Fixtures
Results
Table
League Table
Form Guide
Squad Selector
Prediction League
Players Ratings
Highlights
Highlights
Championship highlights: Millwall 1-1 AFC Bournemouth
November 25, 2021
Staff
←
Millwall boss on Ryan Leonard injury and praise for Danny McNamara after Bournemouth draw
Millwall boss makes point about Benik Afobe’s movement and how to get best out of him
→
Staff
(
@NewsAtDen
)