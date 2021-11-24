Millwall boss on Ryan Leonard injury and praise for Danny McNamara after Bournemouth draw

GARY Rowett praised Danny McNamara after the defender came back into the team for the injured Ryan Leonard in the 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

Rowett revealed Leonard missed out with an ankle injury.

“There were some really good performances,” Rowett said. “Billy [Mitchell] is going from strength to strength. Danny Mac as well, it was a difficult game to come into.

“Lenny would have started. Lenny’s performances have warranted another start but he felt his ankle this morning.

“I’ve said to Danny all along, ‘I know you’re disappointed but you’ve just got to be ready when you get a chance’.

“He got his chance tonight. It was different to when he came in against Bournemouth last time. This time there was a little bit of pressure on but I thought he was outstanding. Credit goes to him.

“Lenny just felt his ankle on the night. I named the team and Lenny did his preparation work and felt okay. But he felt something, did a fitness test this afternoon and didn’t feel anywhere near right.

“We’ll assesses that. That’s what you have a good squad for, that’s what we’ve had this season. We have that competition for places.

“You look at tonight, people like Evo [George Evans], Maikel Kieftenbleld, Smudge [Matt Smith] particularly with 20 minutes to go. You think do you put Smudge on but we’d just scored and it looked like pace was causing them a lot of problems. I didn’t want to take that impetus away.

“But someone like Smudge it’s difficult to see him on the bench at 1-1 because you think do I flip the coin that way or keep it as it is and see if we can win the game.

“We’re going to need all those players and they’re all really important to us.”

