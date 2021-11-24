REPORT: Millwall 1-1 AFC Bournemouth

By Jake Sanders at The Den for NewsAtDen

BENIK Afobe’s second-half equaliser earned Millwall a deserved point against promotion-chasing Bournemouth at The Den on Tuesday night.

Dominic Solanke fired the Cherries into the lead just before the break, but Afobe rescued a point for the Lions midway through the second period.

But in truth, it was Bournemouth that were holding on for a point at the end following a brilliant second-half showing from Millwall.

Match action

The first half was a non-event in terms of goal-mouth action, with the two sides registering just three shots on target between them until Solanke broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time.

A Bournemouth corner was only cleared as far as Jack Stacey, who kept the ball alive and swung back over for Solanke to poke home at the second time of asking. Several Millwall players felt the former Chelsea youngster had nudged Mason Bennett before stabbing past Bartosz Bialkowski, although their appeals were waved away, much to the annoyance of the disgruntled home fans.

Earlier, the Lions had felt aggrieved that Cherries midfielder Gavin Kilkenny wasn’t awarded a second yellow card for dissent, with referee Dean Whitestone greeted with a serious of loud boos when he left the pitch.

The home fans’ evening almost went from bad to worse right at the start of the second half, but luckily for them, Murray Wallace was in the right place to make a goal-saving block to deny Solanke his second before Bialkowski made a comfortable save from Ryan Christie.

It looked a matter of time before the visitors extended their lead, but an impressive Jed Wallace tackle just before the hour mark got the crowd up and the Lions players responded.

And on 67 minutes the Lions finally carved out a chance when Tom Bradshaw flicked on for Afobe and the former Bournemouth striker raced through on goal before clinically stroking into the far corner to equalise with his fourth goal of the season, three of which have come at The Den.

Millwall almost completed the turnaround with 12 minutes left when Billy Mitchell produced some scintillating footwork to beat two Bournemouth players on the left before cutting inside, only to see his rasping effort fly just over.

The Lions went even closer in the 85th minute when Afobe squared for substitute Bradshaw, who looked set to tap the ball home at the far post, only for Jefferson Lerma to make a crucial intervention and deny a certain goal before Shaun Hutchinson headed wide as the hosts went in search of what would have been a deserved winner.

But Millwall were clapped off following an excellent second-half showing.

Afobe gets the goal his performance deserved

Afobe works hard in every game but appeared to put in that extra 10 per cent against one of his former clubs.

He’s done similar all season but hasn’t always been rewarded in terms of goals. But on this occasion, Afobe got exactly what he deserved when he came up with the equaliser.

Afobe had gone close moments earlier, but on that occasion, he hesitated, and he was pushed wide just before he was about to pull the trigger.

But Afobe wouldn’t be denied midway through the second period when he was sent through by Saville and stroked home impressively into the far corner to earn Millwall a point.

Two poor decisions nearly cost Millwall

Bad decisions happen every game, especially without the luxury of VAR, but Millwall had every right to feel aggrieved having been on the receiving end of two in the same game.

The first one involved Kilkenny, who had earlier been booked for bringing down Danny McNamara, before the midfielder threw himself to the ground seconds later and was fortunate not to be shown a second yellow card for dissent.

Then on the stroke of half-time, Millwall’s frustrations grew slightly deeper when Bournemouth broke the deadlock in fortuitous fashion when Solanke clearly pushed Bennett to the ground, which allowed him to convert past Bialkowski.

Millwall’s spirited second-half comeback ensured they got something from the game, but it was another case of poor officiating in the Championship.

Rare chance for Danny McNamara

When the teams were announced this evening, there was one surprise absentee – Ryan Leonard.

The former Sheffield United man had played 90 minutes in each of the previous six Championship games but wasn’t involved at all against the Cherries.

But whilst Leonard’s absence was clearly a loss for Millwall, it allowed Danny McNamara to make a rare start.

Since enduring a tough afternoon against Luton, in which he was hooked early in the second half, the right wing-back has hardly been seen since.

In fact, McNamara has made just three substitute appearances since that 2-0 defeat, with only 29 minutes under his belt.

But with Leonard unavailable, McNamara was the obvious replacement, and he justified his selection with a positive performance down the right, showing few signs of rustiness despite this being his first league start for almost six weeks.

He would be unlucky not to keep his place at Hull on Saturday.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, M Wallace; Saville, Mitchell; 7 J Wallace, 20 Bennett (Bradshaw, 65), Malone (Ojo, 66); 23 Afobe.

Image: Millwall FC