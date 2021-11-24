TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Bournemouth – two changes for Lions and skipper returns to bench

MILLWALL host AFC Bournemouth at The Den in their Championship clash on Tuesday night.

The Lions are aiming for the top six while the Cherries are favourites for automatic promotion.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has made two changes to the side that started in the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Murray Wallace goes into the back three in place of Jake Cooper. Club skipper Alex Pearce returns to the bench.

And Danny McNamara is back at right wing-back with Ryan Leonard absent.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace, Afobe, Bennett.

Substitutes: Long, Kieftenbeld, Bradshaw, Smith, Ojo, Pearce, Evans.

Here is the Cherries side: