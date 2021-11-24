Millwall forward Mason Bennett outlines big Den aim ahead of clash with AFC Bournemouth

MASON Bennett is heading into the clash with AFC Bournemouth with one major ambition – to score in front of fans for Millwall at The Den.

Bennett has already netted in a full-capacity stadium in SE16, but that was for Derby when he scored his first league goal in senior professional football as a 17-year-old in a 5-1 win over Steve Lomas’ team in 2014.

Bennett has scored eight goals for Millwall, five away from home. His three goals for the Lions at The Den have all been behind closed doors.

Now his aim is to hear that famous roar after scoring in Millwall’s backyard.

“I’d like to open my account at The Den in front of the home fans, because I haven’t done that yet,” Bennett said.

“I feel like away we are set up to counter-attack a little bit more. I don’t think it matters where I’m playing, home or away, it all depends on the opposition and how well we are playing.

“I’m always trying to get a goal or an assist, wherever we’re playing.

“I remember that [his goal for Derby]. I’m really at home here at Millwall, The Den is like my home. Whenever I play there I’m really excited.

“The fans get behind us so it’s time for us to get more results there.

“Even the few hundred who travelled up to Middlesbrough, we appreciate it so much because you have your backs against the wall, they’ve got a sell-out home crowd and we really need those supporters to get us going. They did that on Saturday.

“We’ll need that against Bournemouth at home because they’re a good team. But when The Den is behind us it gives us the confidence and belief to get after teams.”

Millwall are three points off the play-offs. Bennett was asked if the squad are happy with that or would have expected to be better off approaching halfway into the season.

He replied: “We’re a bit of both, to be honest. There have been games where we should have won and expected to win.

“But there have been other games when we’ve managed to get draws against good teams.

“In the bigger picture we’re doing all right, but you always want more as a player and a team. You always want to be higher up, keep improving.

“We’re all trying to do that. It’s still early in the season but we can be relatively pleased we’re just three points off the play-offs.”

*Read a longer interview with Mason Bennett in this Thursday’s Southwark News, where he explains why he won’t be changing his robust style even if it leaves opponents crumpled in a heap and opposition managers complaining.

Image: Millwall FC