Millwall loan watch: Attacker nets first senior goal – plus bragging rights for Leyton Orient defender

ISAAC Olaofe scored again but Alex Mitchell ultimately came out on top in the battle between two Millwall loanees at the weekend.

Olaofe put Sutton United 1-0 up at Leyton Orient with his fifth goal of the season, but the hosts – with Mitchell on the right side of a back three – stormed back to win 4-1.

Former Millwall striker Harry Smith scored twice after Theo Archibald had levelled before Tom James added another late on to send Kenny Jackett’s side up to sixth in League Two. Sutton drop to ninth.

Orient are away at Scunthorpe on Tuesday, while Sutton host Mansfield.

In National League, Jayden Davis scored his first goal in senior professional football but it wasn’t enough for King’s Lynn Town to get anything from the game as they lost 3-2 at Bromley.

Davis scored in the sixth minute before Michael Cheek equalised two minutes before the break.

Ross Barrows put the visitors back in front in the 51st minute but James Alabi got another equaliser 11 minutes later before Cheek’s second in the 70th minute.

It was Town’s sixth consecutive league defeat. They are second-last in the table and are at Stockport County on Tuesday.

It’s now eight consecutive National League defeats for Dover Athletic, the only side below King’s Lynn.

Junior Tiensia played the full game at left-back in their 3-1 defeat at home to Halifax Town. Billy Waters scored twice and Kieran Green got a third after Ben Williamson had made it 1-1 with 13 minutes left.

Dover are on minus-nine points and host Wealdstone on Tuesday.

There was better news in the fifth tier for Dan Moss who played another full game at right-back as Yeovil won 1-0 at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Paul McCallum’s own goal in the 45th minute followed by Elliott Johnson’s sending-off was enough for Yeovil to claim three points.

The Glovers are 13th and travel to Bromley on Tuesday.

In League One, Portsmouth continued their resurgence as they came from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at Fratton Park.

Mahlon Romeo played right-back as Ollie Palmer gave the visitors a 24th-minute lead from the penalty spot.

Michael Jacobs equalised for Pompey in the 63rd minute and Marcus Harness’ winner a minute from time lifted Danny Cowley’s side up to ninth, five points off the play-off places.

Portsmouth are at Lincoln City on Tuesday.

There were wildly contrasting experiences for two young Lions in National League South.

Arthur Penney was in Welling United’s defence as they were thumped 6-0 away to Ebbsfleet United.

Braces from Rakish Bingham and Craig Tanner and an Alfie Egan goal had the hosts 5-0 up at the break. They scored another a minute from time through Elliott Romain.

Welling are 15th in the table. Their next game is at home against Eastbourne Borough on Saturday, December 4.

Also in National League South, Ryan Sandford kept a second consecutive clean sheet as Maidstone United won for the first time in seven games with a 1-0 victory at home to Chippenham Town.

Joan Luque scored the only goal in the 22nd minute.

Maidstone are ninth and travel to second-place Ebbsfleet on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, holders St Johnstone are out of the Scottish League Cup. Hayden Muller was an unused substitute as James Forrest came off the bench to score the only goal and send Celtic into the final against Hibernian.

The Saints host Hibs in the league on Saturday.

