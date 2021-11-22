Millwall boss pleased with ‘consistency’ and ‘resilience’ – but admission about Den results

GARY Rowett is pleased with Millwall’s consistency but said the Lions are “not winning as many games as we would like” at The Den ahead of Bournemouth’s visit to SE16 on Wednesday.

Millwall’s 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday means they have lost just two of their last 14 games.

The Lions have won four of their nine games in their own backyard this season and Rowett acknowledged they sometimes struggle to break teams down.

Rowett was asked about his team’s away form after the Boro draw.

“If you look over a two-and-a-bit-year period I don’t think there are too many Championship sides that have been in the league in that period that have taken more points than us,” Rowett said.

“I think we’ve been a very consistent team and part of that is our away form.

“The Den takes care of itself. We’ve had some issues this season with teams sitting in and making it difficult for us. We’re not winning as many games as we would like.

“Away from home I think it suits our style. 5-2-3, we can sit and wait and pick teams off with the likes of Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe and Mason Bennett, Sheyi Ojo. We’ve done it really well over a consistent period.

“Most clubs are the same, yes you want to win your home games but you have to pick up points everywhere in this division.

“Once more this season it’s a very tough league and coming to a place like Boro and taking a point, we’re humble enough to accept that’s a good point for us.”

Millwall started slowly at Boro who had a number of early chances before going in front in the 15th minute through Matt Crooks.

A Sol Bamba own goal in the 27th minute made it 1-1.

Rowett added: “Our plan was to start really quickly and try and almost meet fire with fire in the first 15, 20 minutes. I didn’t feel like we could just sit in, I didn’t feel like we could just let them come at us.

“Our plan was to come here and win the game. Look, we’re in ninth position in the league. We’ve won some very good games away from home and taken some brilliant points.

“Plans don’t always go the way you want them to so you’ve got to react and be resilient. Our team is very, very resilient. We’ve lost two away games all season.

“Middlesbrough are a good side, they were a good side under Neil [Warnock] and would be around the play-offs. I think they will be a really good side under Chris [Wilder].

“To come away with a point, we’re relatively pleased with it.”

Image: Millwall FC