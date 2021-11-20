Millwall boss has interesting answer when asked if it’s a ‘big season’ for Stoke man Benik Afobe

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said there is always pressure on everyone at the club to deliver after the Lions’ 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Rowett was responding to a question about Benik Afobe’s season, after the attacker was involved in Millwall’s equaliser – a Sol Bamba own goal – following Matt Crooks’ opener for Boro.

Afobe is on a season-long loan from Stoke City and could be a target for a permanent transfer.

Rowett was asked if it’s a big season for the forward, who has scored three goals this campaign.

“I think it’s a big season for everybody at the club – every player, every member of staff, every season is a big season because we’re in football,” Rowett said.

“You have a poor season and you’re forgotten about as a player. You lose four games and you’re out of work as a manager, you might be out of work as a staff member.

“It’s a big season for everyone. I don’t like to say it’s a big season for one player. Every player that’s a forward wants to get into double figures. If you haven’t done that previously of course this is the season that you want to do it to kick you back on.

“We’ve got a lot of faith and trust in the players and they’ve done brilliantly for me so far.

“Benik’s got better and better. When you see him today backing into the likes of Sol Bamba and winning and keeping the ball up there, that’s what we need from him.

“We need him to show both sides of the game. He’s had some really big chances in games and I know over a long period of time he’ll score those chances, he’s a quality forward.

“But it’s like anything, when he hasn’t had the last few seasons as good as he would like, we’ve got to keep working and get the best out of players.

“We’re like that with everyone. We can’t buy the instant player that’s going to go and score 15 or 20 goals so we have to work incredibly hard to get that.

“We’ve got some very good forward options and I think this season they will be vital for us.”

Image: Millwall FC