‘Possibly controversial’ – Millwall boss makes assessment after Lions come back at Boro

GARY Rowett was pleased with “a good point” as Millwall drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough in Chris Wilder’s first game at The Riverside Stadium.

Duncan Watmore set up Matt Crooks for a 15th-minute opener before Benik Afobe’s shot was deflected in by Sol Bamba in the 27th minute.

The Lions are ninth, three points off sixth.

“It’s three tough games in certain ways, we’ve won one and drawn two,” Rowett said. “We had opportunities in the last game to win, today was a little bit of a different game.

“We were coming into the unknown to a certain degree in Chris’s first game but we had a good idea how they would play, but of course you don’t know, so preparation is more of a challenge.

“We spoke a lot about the first 15, 20 minutes, the crowd being hugely motivated to see a new manager start brightly and we knew they would try to start brightly against us.

“We navigated some of those moments quite well but then became a little bit wasteful on the ball and when we lost it the likes of Crooks and Watmore started to get into very good positions on the transition.

“They started to cause us problems, mainly from long distance. There weren’t any clear-cut chances, there were a lot of shots from distance. There were saves for Bart [Bialkowski] to make but he’s a top-class keeper so I would expect him to make quite a lot of those saves.

“We then conceded a really poor goal, it was good play by them but we get beat one-v-one on the touchline which shouldn’t happen. The cross comes in and we’ve got two defenders spare and Crooks ends up heading it in at the back post.

“It was disappointing to be 1-0 down but I couldn’t say at that point Middlesbrough didn’t deserve something.

“We then bounced back really well as we have done. Possibly a controversial moment because I think the linesman flags when Watmore and Scott Malone make a challenge, the linesman flags for a foul. So at that point it would be a difficult decision for the referee if he goes with the linesman’s decision, but he isn’t far away and maybe he’s seen it more clearly. I haven’t seen the incident back so I can’t comment, but I’m sure they will be disappointed with that because we then go back the other end and score a good goal ourselves.

“It’s good play from Mason Bennett, he cuts it back and it’s a good run from Benik, good shot and it ricochets off the keeper and hits Sol Bamba and goes in.

“For us to go in at 1-1 at half-time was a bit of a lifeline. I was a bit disappointed with the way we played first half.

“What I would say is second half, as an away team, I thought we played with a lot more confidence and a lot more control. We still had to navigate little periods of five or 10 minutes when they put us under pressure and the crowd are up for it.

“They’ve got some good players in one-v-one positions and I just felt as though they caused us too many problems around the edge of the box.

“But we just about defended with enough resilience. Maybe we want a little bit more going forward but we had a couple of moments. The final pass could be better.

“But overall I think a good point.”