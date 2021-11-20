TEAM NEWS: Middlesbrough vs. Millwall – one change for the Lions at The Riverside

MILLWALL are on Teesside on Saturday afternoon as they take on Middlesbrough in their first game after the international break.

The Lions could move into the top six with a win against a side with Chris Wilder in charge for the first time.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes one change to his side as Shaun Hutchinson returns in place of Murray Wallace, who is on the bench.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace, Afobe, Bennett.

Subs: Long, M Wallace, Kieftenbeld, Bradshaw, Smith, Ojo, Evans.

Here is the Boro side: